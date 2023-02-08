Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde recently took to social media with a special post dedicated to her daughter, Mimee, on her birthday

The screen goddess described the celebrant as one of the most dependable and hardworking persons she knows

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section with sweet words for the movie star’s grownup daughter

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, had nothing but glowing words for her lookalike daughter, Mimee, who recently clocked a new age.

The doting mum took to her Instagram page with a special post dedicated to the celebrant in which she heaped praises on her.

Omotola celebrates daughter as she clocks new age. Photo: @omotolajalade

Source: Instagram

Omotola described her daughter as one of the most hardworking and dependable people she has ever met.

“Happy Birthday. @miiimiii_e You’re one of the most dependable person ever. You’re Hardworking ( choosing to work today ) focused and truly Special. Love you loads. Stay Winning Birthday Mate,” the actress wrote.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for celebrant

miiimiii_e said:

"Thank you all for the birthday love. My heart is so full."

theyemisigeorge said:

"Chai! I love this my most precious, most beautiful, adorable daughter. Keep soaring..❤️."

prettyada149 said:

"Happy birthday to you sweet girl many more years ahead of you dairling with abundant grace ijn Amen. A big Congratulations ."

riciakam said:

"Happy birthday girl. Wishing you many more beautiful years."

iamcertified_eyinjueledumare said:

"Happy GLORIOUS Birthday to you Miimii,Continue to age gracefully ❤️."

officiallrosie said:

"Happy birthday Miimiii, God bless your new age."

peruthtutus said:

"Happiest birthday beautiful. May your star shine brighter each added year."

aziadogbe said:

"Happy birthday to her and happy birthday to both of you ."

Source: Legit.ng