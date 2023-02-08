Nigerian music star Wizkid may have sparked another round of debate among football lovers as he joins the Ronaldo vs Messi conversation

In an interview, Wizkid picked Ronaldo as his favourite, he, however, stressed that he doesn’t watch football

The singer also picked yam flour aka Amala ahead of pounded yam, which stirred reactions from netizens

There continues to be debate among football lovers on who is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) between Argentina international Lionel Messi and Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo and popular Nigerian singer Wizkid has given his verdict about it.

Wizkid during an interview with Red Radio picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi.

Wizkid picks Ronaldo over Messi. Credit: @wizkidayo @skysports

Source: Instagram

He, however, stressed that he doesn’t watch football.

The interviewer asked “Messi or Ronaldo?”

Wizkid responded: “I don’t watch football, Ronaldo I guess.”

The music star also revealed his love for Amala over pounded yam.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Wizkid’s interview

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

leo_rel:

"I like men that don’t really watch football tbh This is not about wizkid."

cittimanny:

"Ahh finally no b only me no de watch football ."

quin_uju:

"I wanted say L for saying he doesn’t watch football but then he said Ronaldo so WW Wizzy."

scoobynero:

"We plenty when no Dey watch football Ooo ."

jaiyesmg:

"Rich people don’t watch football."

aguiyiepe:

"He chose Ronaldo .His fans will be disappointed."

manulee01:

"if you notice na only people wey no sabi anything about football dey like Ronaldo ."

13discipo:

"Funny how the biggest rivals in Nigeria after wizkid nd davido is Ronaldo nd Messi… however most wizkid fans love Ronaldo (speaking for myself) ."

angel_payton_:

"He said Ronaldo ☺️ Good boy."

Portable tells Wizkid to help upcoming stars

Portable Zazu in a previous report via Legit.ng became the new voice of upcoming artists who are still in the trenches and struggling to make it to the spotlight as he called on the likes of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to collaborate with them.

In a viral video, Portable bragged about how upcoming artists are the ones in possession of new music beats.

Speaking about Wizkid in an interview with Timi Agbaje, the Zazu crooner advised the singer to reach out to those in the trenches.

