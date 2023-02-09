The online feud between Seun Kuti and Psquare Okoye has led Nigerians to dig into the past to call out celebrities for whom they have campaigned for

Afrobeats global icon Wizkid Ayo led the train as netizens accused him of being paid over an alleged campaign song

A video of a campaign done for the country’s former president Goodluck Ebere Jonathan was taken from Starboy’s official Youtube channel with over 13k views

The online feud between Seun Kuti and the Psquare twins has sparked series of heated sessions on various social media platforms, where netizens are calling out celebrities over who they have endorsed in the past.

A Twitter user identified as Ansutruth dug up a 2015 campaign video for Goodluck Ebere Jonathan from Wizkid’s official Youtube channel.

Pictures of Wizkid and Goodluck Jonathan Credit: @wizkidayo, @goodluckeberejonathan

Source: Instagram

The user accused Wizkid of getting paid for the gig and approving Goodluck in the 2015 general elections.

"This is Wizkid singing a campaign song for Goodluck Jonathan, which means Wizkid endorsed Jonathan back in 2015. Wizkid got paid for this gig… Wizkid FC, y’all can’t run from this.

Netizens react to Wizkid's alleged campaign video for Goodluck Jonathan

thesoftpapa:

"C’mon for real? Not even his voice."

oluwajohnell:

"Even if it’s true … weren’t things not better of during he’s time ??"

macbanksayo:

"Good luck was worth campaigning for."

visualsbyoshebor:

Not Wizkid’s voice at all".

moniline___:

"That time Sapa still holl am E No dey carry body back them Sapa nice one."

abd_qhoryum:

"Thank God say no be Buhari. "

oluwapeluxy:

"But Jonathan term better pass buhari term."

jame.swilly01:

"If them start with David now una go say him still Dey heal no worry."

Fela’s son Seun Kuti slams Peter Obi, says he lacks political integrity, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer, Seun Anikulapo Kuti, held no bars back as he criticized the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, during a recent interview with his namesake Seun Okinbaloye.

Seun Kuti said, while on the MicOn podcast, that Peter Obi is nothing but an opportunist who is merely using the Labour Party platform to actualise a selfish personal ambition.

He went on to state that Peter Obi is a staunch capitalist, which was why he was in the People's Democratic Party (PDP), but for his selfish desires, he jumped ship to a socialist party.

Source: Legit.ng