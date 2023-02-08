Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media with a video post hinting at how she and her husband may be spending the Valentine’s season

The movie star filmed a funny TikTok video with her husband while noting that he promised to take her to the Maldives to celebrate

Mercy’s post sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community with some people gushing over the couple

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, have continued to flaunt their love on social media even with the presence of the businessman’s first wife, Funsho, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ahead of the upcoming Valentine’s Day celebration, the actress took to her Instagram page with a video post filmed with her doting husband.

Mercy Aigbe shares video with hubby. Photo: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The two appeared goofy in the hilarious clip and Mercy hinted in the caption that her husband promised to take her to the Maldives to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“Me laughing at hubby’s dry jokes cos he promised to take me to Maldives for val,” the actress wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the loved-up video below:

Social media users react

queen_amarachiigwe said:

“La sis na me be this @king_kennykaybuga can speak nonsense broken English, bro stay with your yankee accent abeg.”

chickitd said:

“Na this week everything go dey funny even if e no dey funny one bit.”

wigsbydemi said:

“Who no like better thing even me go laff almost pss for body.”

officialure 11h

“Omo. I'I laugh too. He must be encouraged in everything leading up to travel date.”

oluwagold824 said:

“You guys can cook a nice meal at home and have a good valentine…..not everything that involves money must make sense.”

joyposhhairline said:

“Take another minute to fear woman.”

fiona_bae10 said:

“Aunty mercy has showed me new scope.”

Mercy Aigbe’s senior wife shares photos as she chills in cool Lagos spot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Mercy Aigbe’s senior wife, Funsho Adeoti, announced that she is in Lagos, Nigeria and she seems to be having a jolly good time.

The businesswoman took to her Instagram page with some lovely photos showing how she spent time at a cool hangout spot in the city.

Followers and supporters who followed Funsho’s marital drama were camped in the comment section with words of encouragement.

Source: Legit.ng