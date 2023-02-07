Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile and his babymama, Davita Lamai, appear to have fallen out

Rumours about their breakup intensified on social media after it was discovered that they were no longer following each other

A number of social media users reacted to the alleged breakup between Zlatan Ibile and the mother of his son

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile, appears to be having relationship trouble with his babymama, Davita Lamai.

Rumours had spread on social media that the couple had parted ways and fans took to investigating.

Fans react as Zlatan Ibile and babymama unfollow each other. Photos: @zlatan_ibile, @davitalamai

It also did not help that a look through Zlatan’s followers list showed that he was no longer following his baby mama and a search through her page also showed that she was no longer following him.

See the screenshots below:

Nigerians react as Zlatan Ibile and babymama unfollow each other amid breakup rumours

Shortly after the rumours of their breakup went viral online, a number of netizens shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

sandy_coco_:

“Na person wey wear shoe know where e dey pain am. Bye.”

_therealjuliet:

“Na them sabi.”

dthickqueen:

“It's hard for him to commit after you have his kid especially if he's a celebrity...but some ladies dunno this, they think they can tie him down with a kid.”

_toby_loba:

“Y'all leave love alone o…love is wicked mehn.”

sauceprince1:

“Na only GOD fit show Nigerian men love right now. Evervone iust dev run awav from us because of wetin dey sup for the COUNTRY.”

_toby_loba:

“Chai God go help them settle, biko unto the next case this our social media court get plenty cases.”

effedeborah:

“E don cast, last last…”

wendy_adamma:

“Court arise!!!!!!! Online in-laws we gat work to do.”

tinywale:

“Las Las, na everybody go chop Breakfast! Even Burna chop Breakfast last night from Grammy! Dis Breakfast must go round.”

joanna_:

“Everybody with wetin dey do them.”

ufuomaobrike:

“Normally if no be money before why she go dey with Zlatan.”

