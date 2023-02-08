Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was recently the recipient of fan love from a female social media user

The music star’s fan got a tattoo of his full name on her chest area and the photos went viral

The photos of the fan’s tattoo got a lot of people talking after they made the rounds online

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is in the news again over a female fan who got a tattoo on her chest to honour him.

Photos made the rounds on social media of the nameless female fan who inked the Star Boy’s full name on her chest area.

The lady got a very bold tattoo that reads ‘Wizkid Ayodeji Balogun’ on her body, and this sparked a series of interesting comments on social media.

Photos as Wizkid's fan tattoos his full name on her chest. Photos: @wizkidnews, @sparkorichie_tattoo

Source: Instagram

See snaps of the tattoo below:

Nigerians react as Wizkid’s female fan tattoos his full name on her chest

As expected, a number of netizens had a lot to say after photos of the lady’s tattoo went viral on the internet. Some of them asked questions. Read their comments below:

kitanthegreat:

"Tacha did it better."

brown_shugar_:

"Una don start again abi"

jeffryprettypretty:

"Una nor get family members? Nawa oo."

ophotographyworks:

"Money wey you suppose use buy skin care products iwo Omo yii."

mheenarh__:

"Wetin your hubby go smooch, make he dey see another man’s name there."

baff_ups__designs:

"These kids needs guidance for real, seems many didn’t get love at home."

marian__bby:

"100years you nor go see husband marry."

_cici_nita:

"All these people no get mama and papa? Nawa."

ashabimajek:

"This reminds of how tacha bbnaija tattooed davido. Well she later removed it after realising some things. When will some people learn, if anything happens to her, she will say it's wizkid that caused it. You didn't even tattoo your mom nah your idol wey no even sabi your existence.. Okay, how would she do it when she got married!"

Source: Legit.ng