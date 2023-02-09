Singer Timi Dakolo has sent a message to ladies ahead of this year's February 14 ‘Valentine’s Day’

Timi Dakolo appealed to ladies to go all out by pampering their men, as this year has been a tough one

The singer’s message has been met with mixed reactions as ladies flooded his page with comments

Barely a few days to this year’s Valentine’s Day, popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo, in a message, said men deserve all the pampering they can get during the celebration.

Timi Dakolo said this year has been challenging for men as he appealed to ladies to go all out for their lovers.

Timi Dakolo sends message to ladies. Credit: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Ladies, it’s been a really tough year for men. Feb 14th is around the corner, Pamper us. As in Go all out for Us. We deserve it.”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Timi Dakolo says men deserve to be pampered on Valentine’s day

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kusshyfabrics_n_more:

"If I should be sincere with myself eh, my husband deserves all the pampering. That man don see shege. But we thank God for bringing him to a wealthy place after going through fire and water."

msmenalicious:

"Daddy wey dey pampers according to Moses Bliss will pamper you.."

isbccakeacademy:

"I’m going all out this year , 4 boxers instead of 2 ."

oluwatoyinmaryabioye:

"If u see me spraying new notes on you hubby just know I'm going all out for you.."

wisdomekpe:

"Gender equality in the mud."

kes_ca_cakes:

"With which money are we using to go all out? Abeg men dey your lane oh."

ovien_efe:

"Na to look away remain like this othis message no concern me.

soarluxurycars:

"The ladies have left the WhatsApp group."

chinwenduvee:

"The year just began and men are already going through a lot ke.. Maybe they need Jesus to direct their path so they don't struggle n hustle in vain."

