Veteran music producer Don Jazzy recently stirred emotions online with his thoughts about marriage during an interview he had with Nedu

The record label boss spoke about how modern women now see marriage as a poverty alleviation scheme, instead of as a partnership

Don Baba J also spoke about the type of woman he wants to marry and her characteristics

He noted that he doesn't want a troublemaker as a wife who just creates chaos out of nothing

Ace Nigerian music producer and record label boss, Don Jazzy, has sparked a topical issue online with a comment he made about marriage and the type of woman he wants to marry.

The Mavin label boss gave reasons why he can't marry a woman who is a troublemaker and why he thinks marriage shouldn't be seen as a poverty alleviation scheme.

Mavins boss Don Jazzy sparks emotions online as he reveals the type of woman he would want to marry years after his first divorce. Photo credit:@donjazzy/@nedu_wazobiafm

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy, while he was on Nedu Wazobia's podcast, 'The Honest Bunch' slammed the thinking of some women who see marriage as a poverty alleviation scheme.

Baba J also noted during the conversation that he doesn't want a woman who is naturally troublesome and dramatic as a wife because life as it is already too stressful to come home every day to such a lady daily.

Watch Don Jazzy talk about the type of woman he wants to marry while on Nedu Wazobia's podcast below:

Netizens react to Don Jazzy's statement about not wanting to marry a troublesome woman

@specialspesh:

"DON J @donjazzy no Kill me."

@doyinsuls:

"So in all of don jazzys years in the dating pool, he hasnt met a woman with those qualities?? I doubt. Men are ready when they are ready and marry who is available to them at the time."

@samofoha:

"Don jazzy just said it all, u see those 4 words he said bf he started his normal jokes and play, they are very important."

@mauritx:

"Some girls don't understand that men don't like stress of any sort. The one from work place and other daily activity is enough."

@zandysplace:

"When them see calm people, they no dey appreciate them ooo... U go hear, u're quiet boring. Make them talk wetin them really want mbok."

@patoclassicc:

"Some women can not actually define what they want in a relationship."

@edna.lawrence:

"Him don use style tell us be that. E small. No wonder."

@alfredlife_:

"So your 41 years on earth you never find am till now, dey play don jazzy keep playing."

Don Jazzy gives reasons why he is still single

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that one of Nigeria's most successful music producers and owner of Mavin Records label, Don Jazzy, has sparked reactions online with a skit he shared about his relationship life.

The singer noted in the skit that he is still single even though he is almost 40 because he doesn't want to get played and go through the same thing that happened to him before again.

About a year ago, Legit.ng recalls that Don Jazzy had taken to social media for the first time to reveal that he was once married before and also gave reasons why the marriage crashed.

Source: Legit.ng