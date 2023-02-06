DJ Cuppy and her man Ryan Taylor have for the past few days been giving vibes that they might have married secretly

While Cuppy has been calling Ryan Taylor her husband and identifying as ‘Mrs Certi,' her Oyinbo lover has also been referring to her as his wife

Also in the latest post via his Instagram, Taylor shared some cute moments of him and Cuppy as he said 7 days felt like 7 months with her

Popular lovebirds, billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy and her Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor seems to have taken their relationship to another level.

While Cuppy and Taylor’s relationship went viral towards the end of 2022, her Oyinbo lover, who is also a boxer in a new post hinted they might be married.

Taylor took to his Instagram page to share a series of lovely moments of him and Cuppy and added a caption that read:

“7 days feels like 7 months .”

It is no longer news that Cuppy has been identifying as ‘Mrs Certi’ of late and has been calling Taylor her husband.

Fans react to Ryan Taylor’s post

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions as some speculated they were marking their 7 days wedding anniversary. See some of their comments below:

queenshaviva:

"@mikilo_obodo_01 They are celebrating 7days wedding anniversary man."

i_heart_masha:

"Happy for them but plz post better pictures with cuppy❤️."

ebubeonah2022:

"Where is my own husband. Locate me this year in Jesus name ."

mj_of_naij:

"New week vines Ryan cupping dat❤️."

erin_nneze:

"When it’s genuine and mutual honestly it deserves all the praises ❤️carry on,love is a beautiful thing."

davidsmith22140:

"The man is there for you to give you the best if love you want and prove there is love in between."

Cuppy and Ryan Taylor meet Dubai billionaire

Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy continued to enjoy her stay in Dubai as she put up lovely pictures online for fans to view.

Cuppy met with Dubai billionaire Saif Ahmad Belhasa and it was a big deal for her as she visited him this time with her man Ryan Taylor.

Belhasa made headlines in 2019 after he named a baby lion after Cuppy.

