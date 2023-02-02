Nigerian celebrity couple Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have marked the 6th years anniversary of the day they met

Temi took to her Instagram page with photos and videos of loved up and fun moments they have shared

Netizens have taken to the fashionistas comment section gushing over the love she shares with her man

Nigerian billionaire daughter and fashionista Temi Otedola and her fiancée Mr Eazi are a symbol of a special type of love and fans can't get enough of them.

The actress took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of the day she met her lover.

Nigerians react as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola mark 6th anniversary

Source: Instagram

To mark the special occasion, Temi shared photos and videos from some of the special moments she has shared with Eazi.

The highlight of the post was Temi singing Eazi's Skin Tight as he played the piano and sang along.

"yesterday, we met 6 years ago."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the post

duckiethot:

" my favs!!"

thesorefunmi:

"Happy anniversary Teaziii❤️❤️"

thesorefunmi:

"Happy anniversary Teaziii❤️❤"

magentaaa_._:

"Them: How many times are you going to watch that video? Me: Yes"

love4temiotedola_:

"Love is a beautiful thing ,especially when you’re in love with the right person,this two are beautifully made for each other,they look perfect trust me they’re actually perfect ,love is actually real just pray to be with the rightful person,someone who understand the meaning of love and the meaning of human 6years no be beans at all,if he easy run am let see your love story "

onlyfedacan:

"Y’all make loving seem so easy"

mylifeas.erica:

"❤️❤️❤️na today this single life pain me."

o_y_e_b_a:

"The best couple on this planet fr."

misshennessy__:

"It’s him looking at her mess up his song for me That’s real true love "

sandraose__:

"Na me Dey video dem so God when."

Mr Eazi surprises Temi Otedola with flowers, other gifts, before her 1st stage play

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi and his relationship with Temi Otedola was in the news after he gave her a sweet surprise.

The music star made sure to surprise Temi with thoughtful gifts ahead of her first stage play performance.

The billionaire’s daughter had announced earlier that she will be appearing on stage for the first time and her man made sure to encourage her with gifts.

