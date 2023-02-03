Nigerian billionaire daughter has shared pictures of her meeting with Dubai billionaire Saif Ahmad Belhasa

Cuppy visited the billionaire who named a lion cub after her back in 2019 alongside her lover Ryan Taylor

While Cuppy rocked a lovely gown, some of her followers were quick to point out her hubby’s polo outfit

Popular billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy continues to enjoy her stay in Dubai as she put up lovely pictures online for fans to view.

Cuppy recently met with Dubai billionaire Saif Ahmad Belhasa and it was a big deal for her as she visited him this time with her man Ryan Taylor.

Belhasa made headlines in 2019 after he named a baby lion after Cuppy.

Sharing the pictures from their meeting via her Instagram page Cuppy wrote:

“Mashallah! Congratulations on EVERYTHING my dear friend Dr @SB_Belhasa Always a pleasure to spend time with you.”

Netizens react to Cuppy’s pictures

Many of Cuppy’s followers were quick to react to her man’s outfit as they paid the Dubai billionaire a visit.

bravo_jr77:

"shey na one Polo and one nikka this boy get ."

avahampton428:

"❤️❤️❤️ but your guy should start changing his dressing pls #mature#."

lawlarh_hairpire_:

"Na only this cloth your bobo get?."

shanty4u_

"Which kind couple be this?? Zero dress sense ,your oyibo no sabi dress,you sef cuppy no sabi dress too."

olah_mie:

"Both of you don’t have something nice to wear ? Cuppy I need to enroll you to fashion school .N hope you are not trying to apply loan for him ? ."

