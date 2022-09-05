Singer Buju aka BNXN was nominated alongside colleagues Ruger, Zinoleesky, Ayra Starr, Lojay, and Ruger for the Next Rated Category but emerged as the winner

During his acceptance speech, BNXN took a moment to give a special shout-out to singer Ruger and dedicated the win to him

Social media users had different reactions to Buju’s shout-out with some suggesting that he stylishly took a jab at Ruger

Singer Buju (now BNXN) was the star of the night at the just concluded 15th edition of the prestigious Headies Award in Atlanta, US.

The music star emerged as the winner of the highly coveted Next Rated Artiste category which also had colleagues Ruger, Zinoleesky, Ayra Starr, Lojay, and Ruger nominated.

BNXN dedicates Next Rated award to Ruger. Photo: @the_headies/@rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment BNXN stormed the stage alongside his crew members to receive his plaque.

Shortly after giving appreciation to those who have supported his journey, BNXN took out time to give a special shout-out to his colleague, Ruger.

"This is for Ruger, I love this boy,” BNXN said while pointing at the singer who was seated in the front row as members of the audience roared with excitement.

The shout-out comes just days after the music stars publicly dragged each other on Twitter.

Social media users react

chuks_ubani_ said:

"Buju pettiness needs to be studied."

king_proll said:

"E pain Ruger ooo, e think say na he go win am."

nosaboya3 said:

"You win Bentley Dey talk sey I love this boy you Dey whine he waist."

oluchy.xx said:

"So all those twitter bants Na just cruise awwwwnnn."

i_swizz said:

"Bnxn collect the sports car wey ruger Park for right spot..."

young_bee_olorin said:

"Chai you mature bro ❤️ more win."

iam_macfour said:

"Ruger na girl before .. why una Dey para say him say Boy ."

imisi86 said:

"Love Conquers All Still .... Congrats Buju❤️."

