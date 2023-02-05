Popular Nigerian socialite, Yhemo Lee, has taken to social media to blast jeweller Obi Gallery

In the post, the socialite vowed to deal with Obi if he didn't pay up a debt of $85,000 (N39 million)

The post has sparked reactions online as this comes after comedian Carter Efe and Yhemo Lee had a spat

Nigerian nightlife promoter and socialite, Yhemo Lee, has taken his debt recovery pursuit to social media

The socialite in a recent Instagram Story, called out popular jeweller, Obi Gallery over an unpaid debt running into millions of naira.

Photos of Yhemo and Obi. Credit: @yhemo_lee, @obisgallery

Source: Instagram

In the posts, he called out Obi for owing a whopping $85,000 which is about N39 million.

Yhemi stated that he was coming for Obi whether he ran into hiding or not.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to Yhemi Lee's callout

i.iv.vii:

Obisgallery u this guy again, big scam, na so werey go do ice on top fake Richard "Mille, na fake watch buster catch am"

rich.sophia__:

"Ahhh obiiiii obiiiiiii import and export. How many people wan call you out "

iamblackbharbie22:

"This one na rich people palava‍"

__jimohjnr

"Too much on the internet these days Wetin go take you to go him company carry something worth the amount wey him Dey owe you "

mubarak_olalekan_:

"Person wey broke no fit shook mouth for this matter"

b.i.o.l.a___:

"Obi again person I Dey plan to buy one chain from him. Thank God. Many people don Dey complain about this boy"

seanvibesofficial:

"But many people done dy too call out this obi gallery sha make she show love oo people are not smiling again in this country."

em_qwinteeyphar:

"Nah every time dem dey complain about this guy Tf!!!!"

Source: Legit.ng