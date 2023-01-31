Reality star Whitemoney has taken to social media to call out fellow Nigerians amid the new currency drama in the country

The BBNaija star said he was at a party and saw money hawkers with huge bundles of the new currency that were up for sale

According to Whitemoney, N700k sold for as high as N1m, and he proceeded to clamp down on citizens of Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Whitemoney, is the latest celebrity to speak against the ongoing new currency drama in the country.

The reality star appeared completely displeased in a video shared on his Instastory channel as he recounted his experience at a recent outing.

Whitemoney on what he witnessed at a party. Photo: @whitemoney/@centralbankng

Source: Instagram

According to Whitemoney, there has been a scarcity of new notes across banks and ATM muster points in the country.

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes winner, however, said he was taken aback when he got to the event and saw money hawkers with huge bundles of the new notes that were up for sale.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Whitemoney wondered how the individuals were able to get their hands on the notes when banks in the country have not been able to.

To his utter dismay, Whitemoney said the hawkers sold N700k for as high as N1 million and pocketed N300k in profit.

He went on to lash out at fellow citizens, adding that Nigerians are the cause of their own problems.

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react

its_tegadominic said:

"Omoakin or the people Wey dey patronize them, they are the enablers, we did this to us."

omoakin said:

"The government has destroyed the country so much to the point where poverty,greed,desperation runs in every Nigerian even the good ones.Desperation can make a good person do bad,stupid things."

df_trendyhomewares said:

"Those people selling it are also buying it with a very high charges,that’s why they will always tell you there’s no mint at the bank."

partypackbymay2 said:

"Don’t sell Don’t buy the naira ! We have a lot to unlearn in this country honestly."

barbie28doll said:

"Na Una wen dey buy am dey encourage them ... I do transfer to you simple."

_olubunmi_e said:

"We not only work for money in Nigeria, we also buy money with money. Nawa."

midella.cakes said:

"Money changers at parties should be cancelled! They should be arrested, they don’t get those money from CBN, they get it from commercial banks, those people hoard so much cash, how do we expect money to flow in the country? Some even have instagram pages to sell new note! Because it is mint?"

ms.dee24 said:

"Who asked them to change the naira notes in the 1st place if they know they don’t have enough new notes to go round. Nigerian govt just love frustrating their people."

Lady keeps old naira notes in box for memory, Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier gathered the report of a lady who posted pictures of old naira notes she would be keeping for memory's sake.

The lady took to her Twitter page with a photo showing a box where she kept the currencies of different countries, and many Nigerians said they cannot afford to do such.

Among those who reacted to her tweet were people who appreciated what she was doing and showed interest to also keep old naira notes.

Source: Legit.ng