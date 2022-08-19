Popular Nigerian comedian, Jephthah Bowoto, better known as Akpororo got social media buzzing when he made a statement about abroad returnees

The funnyman shared a funny video to expose how to identify people who just returned to Nigeria but have no money

Akpororo stated that people who always declared their joy are coming back did not bring money and Nigerian reacted to his video

How did declaring love for one's country after coming back from abroad relate to having money or not? Well, Comedian Akpororo saw a connecting dot in it.

The funnyman sparked reactions when he noted that people who often say there's no place like home after returning from abroad are in most cases, broke and didn't bring back money.

Akpororo shades people who might have returned to Nigeria without money. Credit: @akpororo

Source: Instagram

He made the statement in a short video that emerged on social media.

According to him:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Anytime wey you hear who just come from abroad say there is no place like home, e no bring money."

Nigerians react to Akpororo's statement

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Akpororo's statement about people who just got back from abroad.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Only1_ednariches:

"I’m telling u. He don come home empty handed be dat and home go accept am back as he is. He don come home to con dey chop free food oh. Indeed no place like home oh."

Zakarieeshat3:

"Why am I laughing this hard?"

Ispiritual_streetsoldier:

"Are you trying to say Davido is lying and he no make money from him show?"

Lilkrizzofficial:

"Ahswr! I get this talk for mind since."

Sohigh_xy:

"Na lie! No place like home means freedom to do as you like without the fear of deportation or police yawa + better Naija foods."

Nina advises people who discourage others from travelling out of Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that BBnaija's Nina Ivy expressed her opinion about people living abroad and discouraging others from coming over.

The reality star advised such people to return to Nigeria if they are tired of the lifestyle abroad and can no longer cope with it.

Nina's statement stirred massive reactions online, with many giving their opinions.

Source: Legit.ng