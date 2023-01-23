Popular Nigerian skit maker Zicsloma turned the life of one of his friends Max Crony around

Zic recently bought his dream car and already promised God he would give out one of his old cars

Max Crony couldn't believe his eyes and ears after Zicsaloma gave him the key to his Lexus

Zicsaloma got Nigerians emotional and shedding tears of happiness on behalf of his friend Max Crony.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Zicsaloma revealed that his latest car, a Benz is his dream car.

Zicsaloma gifted his friend one of his cars. Photo credit: @zicsaloma/@maxcrony

He went on to say he already told God he would give out one of his old cars which he showed off in his video after acquiring a new one.

On why he chose to give Max Crony the car, the skit maker noted that he understudied his colleague before his own break, and he doesn't like the fact that Crony comes to locations to shoot in an Uber.

After Zic presented him with the key to his Lexus, Crony begged his friend not to prank him because of his blood pressure.

After realizing he is now a car owner, Crony excitedly shouted as he jumped on Zicsaloma, while affirming his love for him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

stanley_nweze:

"God bless you more for this ziks "

jully__mk:

"This is extremely beautiful ❤️ God bless zics."

creativeoliver:

"The most beautiful thing I’ve seen online since this year started!"

chisom62:

"Awwh, friends like u are rare.. congratulations to him, and God bless u zicsaloma & replenish ur pocket abundantly in Jesus mighty name Amen."

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"No this was soo sweet to watch"

iam_sisifolake:

"On top this skit making...?"

rosita_uncommon:

"So emotional . God bless you Aloma "

addyglamourworld2:

"See as I dey cry for here God bless you bro."

official_kemayoumaceline:

"I was watching and smiling.. tears of joy … I need this kind of surprise .. God abeg."

Zicsaloma acquires Benz 2 months after gifting himself a house

For Zicsaloma, 2022 ended with him becoming a landlord, and just 19 days into 2023, he acquired a Mercedes Benz.

The comedian made the announcement on his Instagram page as he shared photos showing off his 'new baby'.

The skit maker also announced that he became a brand ambassador to the automobile shop that sold him his car.

Source: Legit.ng