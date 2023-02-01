Popular Nigerian singer, Small Doctor, has added another luxury car to his garage to the joy of fans

The music star recently bought himself a brand new Range Rover and photos of the vehicle made the rounds online

A number of fans and well wishers took to social media to celebrate Small Doctor’s new ride

Popular Nigerian singer, Small Doctor, is now the proud new owner of a luxury Range Rover.

The Penalty crooner reportedly splashed millions on the fancy new ride and photos of it as well as videos of him checking it out went viral.

According to reports, Small Doctor’s new ride is a 2018 Range Rover Vogue and the sleek vehicle got netizens gushing.

Fans react as Small Doctor buys Range Rover. Photos: @iam_smalldoctor, @unique.motors

Source: Instagram

See impressive photos and videos of Small Doctor’s new Range Rover below:

Nigerians congratulate Small Doctor on his Range Rover

News of Small Doctor’s new car soon made the rounds on social media and it got a lot of netizens talking. A number of them celebrated the singer’s latest acquisition. Read some of their comments below:

kofo_rolar01:

"Congratulations to him mine coming soon ❤️❤️"

optimistic_ay1:

"Omo Better Iyanu mashele soonest❤️"

gylliananthonette:

"2023 looks soft already, We will never get tired of telling each other congratulations ❤️"

rayshow_braize:

"Portable Olorin Aba still get money pass ham "

babyy___xx:

"Portable typing "

_m.endy_:

"Shuu money Dey Lagos o"

theayomide25:

"Waiting for portable to talk "

dr._hon.c.emmanuel_001:

"But he bought same car before oritse femi wedding (over 5yearsago) ...what's going on in this entertainment industry???"

man_like_razor:

"Imagine this car na na black market fuel you go still buy put inside"

Source: Legit.ng