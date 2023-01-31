Nigerian singer Johnny Drille got fans and colleagues emotional with a video of his little fans

In the video, one of the several little girls burst into tears upon meeting him as others sang his songs passionately

Drille is grateful that his How Are You My Friend single resonates even with little children

Popular Nigerian singer Johnny Drille's fans cut across all ages, even toddlers know his song.

The singer shared a compilation video of children of all ages singing his latest single, How Are You My Friend.

A little girl burst into tears and held on to him on realising who he is and the others around couldn't control their emotions.

Even toddlers were not left out of the fandom as parents guided and prompted them through the lyrics.

"I’m grateful for this gift, a blessing to see that even children love my music. This song is for all ages ♥️"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

omowunmi_dada:

"This is so beautiful "

ionareine:

"Too beautiful,good song even for kids."

stannze:

"This is actually so cute."

heyitzpearl:

"The second to the last baby for me . Her energy is contagious . You're loved JD."

momyoba:

"When the lyrics are pure! Please don't let them corrupt you o! God will uphold you and make a way always in Jesus name!"

kyysharr:

"I legit cried it’s heart warming."

ladykayce:

"Thanks for making my day with this clip oh! my ovaries."

a_classy_a:

"Thank you for constantly making music that everyone, even kids, can be part of. Thank you for the modesty in lyrics that you portray in this morally deficient world. We listen to them, and we love them. Welldone ❤️"

__wendie_i:

"This actually me cry."

