Nigerians in the online community have reacted as an old photo of Sabinus has caused serious chaos online

The comedian Sabinus in the viral old photo was seen wearing his famous blue shirt and black trousers while looking very skinny

The old pictures were shared by Mr Funny's childhood friend and colleague Twizzy to celebrate his pal on his birthday

Ace Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Sabinus recently turned a year older, and one of his friends Twizzy in a bid to celebrate him and how far he has come shared an old photo of the comic that has now gone viral.

The cloth and looks of Sabinus in the viral old snap have sparked reactions as he was seen wearing his famous blue shirt complemented with black trousers.

Nigerians react to viral old photos of comedian, Sabinus as something was noticed about the dress he was wearing. Photo credit: @mrfunny1_/@say_twizzy

Nigerians reacted to old photos, noting that Sabinus' affection and affiliation for the blue shirt didn't start today.

See the photos of Sabinus wearing a blue shirt before he became famous that has sparked reactions online:

See how Nigerians reacted to an old photo of Sabinus before he became famous, shared by his childhood friend

@Chuor Abukdit Jr:

"You came a long way with your blue shirt."

@Arira TG:

"The blueness no be today oo."

@Piuskil Madliondeboss:

"Person wey give up na em lose ☺️ this particular picture inspire me gon."

@Frank Osinachi:

"Looking at this picture true true he is 27."

@Chinedu Anthony:

"The blue shirt no b today's journey."

@Frank Massaquoi:

"Omg life nor balance o see sabinus den thank God for growth."

@UwemAbasi Sunday:

"The balablu didn't start today."

@Øg Fréêmån:

"Sabinus with blue shirt and and black trouser no be today oo."

@Gabby Talker:

"Where where Sabinus from see belle."

@Daniel Kaderi:

"Sabinus bala blue have been there since way back."

@Døs Sãntõs:

"No be today wey e like blue."

Source: Legit.ng