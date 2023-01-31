Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy was seen having a thrilling time in his home country as he was sighted in a jolly moment

The afrobeats legend and some of his crew members drove out in one of his expensive cars to feel the joie de vivre of Lagos nightlife

A clip captured by the ever-present promoter Pocolee has made the rounds on social media, with fans gushing over the life-filled moment

Self-acclaimed African giant Burna Boy was spotted in one of his expensive rides late at night with his music crew.

The video captured by popular Nigerian dancer-turn-promoter Pocolee saw when Odogwu arrived at a busy nightlife location in the company of some of his crew members.

Pictures of African giant Burna Boy Credit: @burnaboyworld

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy was all smiles when Pocolee hailed in his rascal manner that got netizens gushing.

Watch the video here

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See how netizens are reacting to Burna Boy’s video in his expensive ride

plut0_99x:

"Pocolee always active 24/7 nah real hustler he be."

da_kelly07:

"Wetin him for drive .. mumu blogger like you and you don’t know what is call news to post ."

blacketihad:

"I swear, poco lee nor get house."

kowope_101:

"I too love this ODG CREW.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

oluwalifted247:

"E choke."

sunkraine:

"Poco lee na Mtn everywhere you go….."

Burna Boy trends after giving young journalist money to buy a camera, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer Burna Boy, recently trended online after reports of him giving a young French journalist money to replace her camera that broke while trying to interview the musician, went viral.

According to the report, the young journalist, who is still an intern, mistakenly broke her camera while trying to interview Burna Boy.

Burna Boy was said to have noticed what happened, and he reached out to his accountant to give the young lady some money to replace the broken camera.

Nigerians troll Burna Boy as clip of him pounding yam on the street with an old woman trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video clip of Internationally famous Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy pounding yam in the trenches, went viral.

The singer in the viral video was seen vigorously pounding yam while still fully dressed like a proper Odogwu.

This show of street credibility came days after his failed New Year music concert in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng