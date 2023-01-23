The comment section of several Nigerian blogs has been buzzing all morning after reports of what Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy did for a young French journalist in Paris

Reports have it that Burna Boy gave a young journalist money to buy a new camera after she mistakenly broke the one her firm gave her while trying to interview the singer

However, Nigerians have reacted to the report with dismay, noting that if it was in Nigeria Burna would probably have kicked the journalist instead of helping out

Internationally famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer Burna Boy recently trended online after reports of him giving a young French journalist money to replace her camera that broke while trying to interview the musician.

According to the report, the young journalist, who is still an intern, mistakenly broke her camera while trying to interview Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

The camera according to the report was worth $2000, a Panasonic GH6. Burna Boy was said to have noticed what happened, and he reached out to his accountant to give the young lady some money to replace the broken camera.

See the viral report about Burna Boy helping out a young French journalist below:

Nigerians react to the report of how Burna Boy helped a young French journalist that broke her camera

@kokoyate:

"If na for naija now, e for don knack am boot."

@iam_joyeseyin:

"Lmaoo if na Nigeria now, he for don kick person face."'

@t_abejide:

"Of course it’s in Paris. He wouldn’t do that in Nigeria."

@_jayone_:

"I can bet my life savings he wouldn’t do same in an African space let alone Nigeria."

@tribunal2k2:

"I hope he has paid the girl that sent them Bole in London sha. Cos the girl was still asking for her money kast year."

@iamjust_fit:

"But if Na Nigeria e dey, e no go bother. Oga charity begins at home, no go deh form for outside."

@___hensel___:

"If na Nigeria now, na him go even kick the camera comot abeg joor."

@kendra.vall:

"All of you shouting if na Nigeria yen yen yen should drink water and rest he no owe Una anything."

Source: Legit.ng