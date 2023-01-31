Popular nightlife promoter Yhemo Lee probably has nothing to prove to singer/skit maker Carter anymore

The duo got into a nasty call out session on social media over who earns more money and from indications, Yhemo Lee is more connected

Yhemo was seen in a video partying in the club with Burna Boy and popular dancer Poco Lee

Grammy award winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy showed off his 'portable-like' dance moves in the club with nightlife promoter Yhemo Lee and dancer Poco Lee.

The video which has gone viral online, has given Yhemo Lee an upper hand over singer/skit maker Carter Efe.

Nigerians react to video of Yhemo Lee clubbing with Burna Boy Photo credit: @poco_lee/@yhemo_lee/@burnaboygram

Carter and Yhemo recently got into a nasty online fight ultimately, over who makes more money from his business.

As the hypeman hailed Yhemo Lee in the video, Poco Lee jumped and shouted with Burna Boy in the background.

In another post, Odogwu was seen having a mini dance off with Poco Lee.

Watch videos below:

Nigerians react to the clips

saddles_ent:

"Carter go spit tire today."

honorthyancestors:

"Carter Efe small career go soon begin get low battery, you go fear industry"

i_am_ossie_zzy:

"(Outsiders) pocolee always outside so na Wetin Dem dey do for night be this "

chizzy_precious_:

"Normally this guy go pass Carter Carter just dey make noise so he go dey trend big boys don’t cap der money dey talk "

9jalatest.com1:

"Yhemolee is way bigger than Carter and he knows it self , can you imagine odogwu singing along."

bobzazi_:

"This one na aerobics na "

kuzy_cruz10:

"That's @portablebaeby dance move "

Yhemo Lee reveals new methods used by Lagos hook-up babes

Popular Nigerian Influencer and nightlife promoter Yhemo Lee served a shocking revelation about the hook-up culture eating up society.

The Nightlife hype man spoke openly about his experience and the stories he has gathered about the Lagos nightclub life and how hook-up ladies make ends meet through it.

Yhemo said that most of these hook-up girls use the opportunity they can get from their customers to clear their pending online bills, after a job well done.

