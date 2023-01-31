Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme seems to have become a national sensation as people continue to shower him with encomium in different ways for his character in the movie Shanty Town

A cake lookalike of the actor's character 'Scar' from Shanty Town has gone viral online and has been tagged as a taste of greatness

The veteran movie star who had been away from the film industry for years because of an ailment made a super-banging return with his role Scar, and he has been cake immortalised

Veteran Nigerian actor Chidi Mokeme recently made a banging comeback to the Nigerian acting scene, as his character, 'Scar' from the trending Netflix original, Shanty Town continues to stir affection online.

An example of the affection the character Scar has been receiving was brought to its apex with the cake lookalike of Chidi Mokeme's character from Shanty Town that's gone viral online.

Nigerians have taken to social media to hail an artist for his cake lookalike of Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme. Photo credit: @chidimokeme/@mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Popular Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared the photos of the Scar cake, and it has been showered with loads of kudos.

Nigerians have taken to the artist-baker, @cakepriest's Instagram page to hail him and credit him for his creativity and ingenuity.

See photos of the Chidi Mokeme's Scar cake below:

See how netizens have reacted to the Chidi Mokeme's Scar cake

@scoobynero:

"Dem shoot zubby once ( mr body Dey pepper meeeeee} we no come see am again !!! Baba go show up for season 2 …. We see Regina Daniels too …. I no go surprise if scar show up for season 2 again !!!! E get many scars after all … he is mr kokumo."

@noxacomedy:

"Scar was the MVP. But Peter Psquare was good good too."

@nnenna_blinks_:

"Nigerians are gifted. ❤️ I’m not bragging but the country has hidden talents and discovered ones that continue to make us proud. Our only problem na bad government."

@j3r3myk3n:

"Wahàla for who never chop Chidi you're not a bulabablue."

@tmfashbridalsnevents:

"Creativity the hands that made this cake ! Mad o"

@bishopbillionzz:

"This cake look poisonous."

@priscillia_oluchi_:

"Ok, I give to Nigerians. Sometimes, I wonder how our brains are programmed and wired. Always creating the extra ordinary. Even amidst of all these brouhaha going on, we are just simply the best. Creativity at its finest."

@kinky_vee:

"He deserves all the hyping he’s getting. OG did a phenomenal Job. He should get different awards for such outstanding acting."

@adelakuntufayl:

"This country is full of gifts and great potentials. God bless us really good!"

Chidi Mokeme Finally Reveals Why He Stayed off Spotlight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Shanty Town, a Nigerian Netflix movie has reminded Nigerians of how great an actor Nollywood's Chidi Mokeme is.

The movie star made a comeback into the film industry with the movie and recently answered the question on everyone's lips.

In an interview on Channels TV's Rubbin Minds, the actor, who is on another project already, revealed that he was off the entertainment scene after the tour of the movie he starred in.

Source: Legit.ng