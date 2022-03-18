Nollywood veteran Chidi Mokeme clocked 50 on Thursday, March 17, and he was well celebrated by his colleagues in the industry

The actor famous for his bad boy roles and his calm but mean demeanour also has a reputation as one of the finest hosts of Gulder Ultimate Search

As Mokeme climbs the fifth floor and continues his journey to the sixth, Legit.ng brings you different shades of the actor

Popular Nollywood veteran, Chidi Mokeme is one of the most loved movie stars of all time. Mokeme ruled the screen with the likes of Jim Iyke, Emeka Ike, Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to mention a few.

Mokeme celebrated his 50th birthday on March 17 in style with a great outpour of love on social media.

Chidi Mokeme celebrates 50th birthday in style Photo credit: @chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

In celebration of the actor's ascension to the fifth floor, Legit.ng brings you a list of the different roles Mokeme plays beyond being just an actor that we know.

1. Chidi the actor

As expected, the fondest memory of Mokeme that we have is of him as an actor who warmed our screens with his handsomeness.

Mokeme was one of the Nollywood bad boys who reigned for decades before they leaned back.

It's however great to see that the actor has jumped on new projects.

2. Chidi the host

Another role the actor plays well is hosting shows and he did well with Gulder Ultimate Search.

Nigerians still swear that Mokeme was the best to ever host the reality show that captivated a lot of young people back in the day.

The actor also hosts events, and from indications, he seems to be doing well at it.

3. Chidi the turn up king

Like we mentioned earlier, the actor celebrated his 50th birthday in style as he left no stone unturned and partied like he just clocked 30.

The actor hit the club and he was celebrated 'Dorime style'.

Despite the thought of growing old, he doesn't look like he aged beyond how we used to see him.

4. Chidi the daddy

Despite his bad boy and turn up king status, Mokeme is a dedicated dad and he makes out time for his three kids.

He also makes sure to flaunt them on social media when they have goofy or loved up moments.

It's great to see that the actor is one of the few men who are intentional about their kids.

5. Chidi the gentleman

Beyond everything we have listed the actor as above, he is a true gentleman and a man of the people, it stops one from wondering why he is so loved.

A quick sweep through the actor's page and you will see posts of him celebrating his dear colleagues on special occasions.

As the fine boy that he is, he looks dapper in formal outfits.

Source: Legit.ng