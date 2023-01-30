South African comedian Trevor Noah found himself a hot topic of discussion on Twitter

The conversation started when a Mzansi TikTok user was dragged by Americans for calling herself coloured

The former Daily Show host's name popped up as South Africans tried to explain the difference between coloured and mixed race

Trevor Noah charted Twitter trends over the weekend after his name popped up in a heated conversation between South African and American Twitter users.

Trevor Noah and AKA trend as fans discuss the differences between their races. Image: Getty Images and @akaworldwide.

Source: UGC

It all started when Americans came out guns blazing at a TikTok user who referred to herself as a "coloured aunty", a term they considered derogatory.

Trevor Noah dragged into the race conversation

According to ZAlebs, Trevor Noah got into the mix when peeps were trying to explain the differences between a South African coloured and a mixed-race person.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Award-winning rapper AKA's name also popped up in the debate as fans tried to clarify the differences between AKA and Trevor Noah races. One netizen wrote:

"No way man. Trevor is mixed race but AKA is coloured? What differentiates the two? "

And the response was that Supa Mega is coloured because his parents are both coloured, while Trevor is mixed because he has a Xhosa mother and a Swiss father.

South Africans slam Americans over the race issue

One thing about South Africans, they always come together to defend one of their own. Peeps came out in numbers to blast American TikTok users who had called out a netizen.

@M_of_starlight said:

"I don't know which American needs to hear this but when South Africans refer to someone as a 'coloured person' IT IS NOT A RACIAL SLUR IN OUR CONTEXT."

@keseabetswe_ noted:

"Wait, since they know who Trevor Noah is, do they know that he is a coloured? Let’s start there."

Trevor Noah announces exit from 'The Daily Show' after seven years

Trevor Noah announced that he was leaving The Daily Show. The South African comedian replaced Jon Stewart as the host of the show seven years ago.

The superstar relocated to the US immediately after bagging the job.

In a video posted by The Daily Show on Twitter, the TV host thanked the audience for the "amazing" seven years.

Source: Briefly.co.za