Trevor Noah has announced that he's leaving The Daily Show. The South African comedian replaced Jon Stewart as the host of the show seven years ago.

Trevor Noah has announced his ‘The Daily Show’ exit after 7 years. Image:@trevornoah

The superstar relocated to the US immediately after bagging the job. In a video posted by The Daily Show on Twitter, the TV host thanked the audience for the "amazing" seven years.

He added that so many people didn't believe in them when they started as he was from Africa and had to fill Jon Stewart's big shoes.

"I realised that after the seven years, my time is up in a most beautiful way. I loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh. It's time."

Trevor Noah shared that part of the reason for leaving the show is that he wants to go on tour and continue doing stand-up comedy, adding that he misses visiting other countries and learning new languages.

Peeps took to The Daily Show's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his exit. Some people claimed he wasn't funny while his true fans defended him.

@bohemian69801 said:

"I'm surprised by all the tweets pouring in response to this. Was Trevor Noah as good as Jon Stewart? No. But he was still darn good. And funny."

@mightiestpen wrote:

"Definitely. He was never going to fill Stewart’s shoes. No one was. Nonetheless, he did a great job of maintaining the shows integrity."

@VelaphiM3 commented:

"Good on him for leaving, the only reason The Daily Show was relevant to the actual world, unlike American 'world' series anything. Let the Americans laugh themselves into irrelevance since they looking for jokes. They are becoming Jokes if not already."

@Esq_Kizangila said:

"Trevor Noah was super hilarious and still is! Reading the comments from "some" people claiming he wasn't funny and that they haven't watched for seven years...so pray tell, how did you find him not funny by not watching at all."

@nitathom wrote:

"Noooooo! Love Trevor Noah."

@AMWeigold added:

"So you have enough money out of the American industrial military media complex and are buying an island in the Bahamas? Good on ya Trevor. Occasionally you have amused me and I’m an Aussie scientist so I’m a very hard sell. Live life and enjoy it."

Trevor Noah announces his upcoming South African tour

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Trevor Noah is coming to Mzansi. The Daily Show host took to his timeline on Monday, 26 September to announce his upcoming tour.

The comedian, who has relocated to the US, shared that he has partnered with Savanna for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour. The gig will take place from August 31 to September 15.

Taking to Twitter, the funny guy shared that he can't wait to come back home to entertain his fellow South Africans. Peeps took to the superstar's comment section to let him know that they'll do anything to get their hands on the tickets for his show.

