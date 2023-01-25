A Nigerian chicken farmer has elicited reactions from internet users over a funny moment he shared with the domestic animals

The man identified as Ikechukwu positioned at the center as he danced for the chickens like it was a concert

Many social media users marvelled over his big poultry as they celebrated his business, others passed funny remarks about the chickens

A Nigerian man identified as Ikechukwu has excitedly shown off his massive poultry farm in a funny fashion.

Via his TikTok handle Ikechukwu Farms, the man shared a clip in which he danced for his chickens which were in large numbers.

He danced for them. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ikechukwufarms

Ikechukwu did funny dance steps and made an attempt at twerking as he entertained his domestic animals who may probably not understand what he was doing.

He gave the video a funny caption. His caption reads:

"Play time with my side chicks."

Many netizens read different meanings to his post as they reacted with nice thoughts.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

clavK0916064 said:

"This chicks go be like, what is this one doing."

Tochidivinefavour said:

"Abeg dash me that slim one way dey ur back."

udigwe Gerald said:

"It's actually grooving with my investment."

charliewealth said:

"Oga is having the best time of his life."

Ammie_Pearl said:

"Chilling with babes."

The Clay said:

"Free concert... Free tickets.....

"I envy those birds."

Taiyeshi said:

"Hello, im also a farmer in Jos. I noticed you make use of Hybrid feeds, how many eggs do you get per day for 1k birds?"

