Ace Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently shared a sweet photo collage of himself and his eldest daughter Danielle that has sparked reactions online

Yul in the post that got people talking, did a throwback and present-day photo collage of himself and his first daughter while bragging about Danielle's growth

The actor noted to people in his caption to address him as 'sir' if they don't have a daughter that is 18 years old and also in the university

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has recently stirred emotions online with a post he shared. The embattled movie star took to his Instagram handle to share a sweet picture collage of a 2015 and 2023 photo of himself and his eldest daughter, Danielle Yul-Edochie.

Yul in the post bragged about his daughter, Danielle, who is currently in university. He also captioned his post telling people who don't have a daughter who is up to 18 or in the university to address him as sir.

Nigerians have reacted to a post by Yul Edochie, where he bragged about the growth of his eldest daughter and her age. Photo credit: @yuledochie

However, he did go on to pray for people who were childless, noting that God would answer their prayer at the allotted time.

See Yul Edochie's post telling people who don't have a daughter up to 18 or is in the university to address him as Sir:

See how netizens reacted to Yul Edochie's post flaunting his eldest daughter Danielle

@lincedochie:

"I'm super proud of this, my niece that is growing into a great woman. I remember vividly when you were born and shone like the morning Sun. May lines fall in pleasant places for you as you grow older."

@ngoziajiero:

"Yul why did u allow the satan and his agents to take away all the love I saw u and ur wife always display. Yesterday I took my time to scroll down both ur page and I saw so much joy and a very blissful marriage I cried for both of u. And I advice all judy's fan to scroll down ur page and May's own so they will understand why people are against judy."

@3304mimi:

"She is like "I can't change him as my father, will only pretend everything is cool". Read, the lines, this beautiful princess isn't happy nor proud of you. Are you done with your "family 7days local movie?"

@tomiwa_olowoyo:

"You have a grown daughter who looks up to you but you didn't consider her feelings when you were being disrespectful to her Mum?"

@nellyorjiako:

"18yrs but u still chooses to be buying pampers not even from a young lady but from old okuko igbo, stop ds play now b4 it's late, ds kids r watching."

@marywealth.mary:

"And you are still buying pampers."

@doreen.cindy:

"Yet Pampers and baby milk still gingering your body."

@silas_lee016:

"This ur daughter go fit me oo."

Yul Edochie gets emotional as he drops his daughter at school, shares a video, and netizens react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular actor Yul Edochie had shared a cute video of him and his daughter Danielle Edochie.

Yul who was seen bonding with his daughter was seen telling her how proud he was of her.

The actor in the caption of the video he shared on his Instagram page said it was an emotional moment for him when he dropped her off at school.

