Popular crossdresser Bobrisky was among the many celebrities who reacted to Portable Zazu’s new car acquisition

Commenting on a post where blogger Tunde Ednut congratulated Portable, Bobrisky expressed his love for the Zazu crooner

The crossdresser’s comment section sparked massive reactions from many, as netizens knocked him

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Olanrewaju Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, caused a buzz on social media with his comment on singer Portable’s new car acquisition.

The Zazu Zeh crooner took possession of a new Range Rover and flaunted it on social media.

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut, while congratulating Portable, reposted a video of the singer and the new car.

Tunde Ednut wrote:

“Cheeee!!!! CONGRATULATIONS to portable ooooo. He just got a New RANGE ROVER . Zazuuuuuuuu. E chooowke !!!! oo. ❤️ This life na YOLO. So chop life.”

See his post below:

Bobrisky comments on Tunde Ednut’s post

The crossdresser was among the netizens who dropped a comment under the blogger’s post as he went on to express his love for Portable.

“I love him,” Bobrisky wrote.

See his comment below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky’s comment about Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Bobrisky's comment; see them below:

official_gregg:

"@bobrisky222 make zazzuu catch you or hear this talk for your mouth you go know."

easy_life_242:

"@bobrisky222 this man to dey take risk ooh no let portable come back for you."

amancalleddryeyes:

"@bobrisky222 like who? Mmm if he knack you 2by2 for head now una go talk say my guy get wahala."

clemzice:

"@bobrisky222 taaa kataway."

ola_tu_dun:

"@bobrisky222 wahala wahala wahala."

giwa_fundz:

"@bobrisisky222 You Dey love man like you Shey you still wan fall in love with portable Mr man."

quamsexy:

"@bobrisky222 Abi you Dey ment."

Portable acquires Range Rover

In a previous report via Legit.ng, singer Portable Zazu acquired a new Range Rover and showed it off on Tuesday, February 21.

Excited about his latest acquisition, Portable took to his Instagram page to share a video of him bursting the balloons as he stepped into his new whip.

He wrote:

“I’m so glad today Thank God today I acquire a new whip for my self new family Akoi."

