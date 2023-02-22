“Abi You Dey Ment?” Knocks As Bobrisky Expresses Love for Portable After Singer Acquired a New Range Rover
- Popular crossdresser Bobrisky was among the many celebrities who reacted to Portable Zazu’s new car acquisition
- Commenting on a post where blogger Tunde Ednut congratulated Portable, Bobrisky expressed his love for the Zazu crooner
- The crossdresser’s comment section sparked massive reactions from many, as netizens knocked him
Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Olanrewaju Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, caused a buzz on social media with his comment on singer Portable’s new car acquisition.
The Zazu Zeh crooner took possession of a new Range Rover and flaunted it on social media.
Popular blogger Tunde Ednut, while congratulating Portable, reposted a video of the singer and the new car.
Tunde Ednut wrote:
“Cheeee!!!! CONGRATULATIONS to portable ooooo. He just got a New RANGE ROVER . Zazuuuuuuuu. E chooowke !!!! oo. ❤️ This life na YOLO. So chop life.”
See his post below:
Bobrisky comments on Tunde Ednut’s post
The crossdresser was among the netizens who dropped a comment under the blogger’s post as he went on to express his love for Portable.
“I love him,” Bobrisky wrote.
See his comment below:
Netizens react to Bobrisky’s comment about Portable
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Bobrisky's comment; see them below:
official_gregg:
"@bobrisky222 make zazzuu catch you or hear this talk for your mouth you go know."
easy_life_242:
"@bobrisky222 this man to dey take risk ooh no let portable come back for you."
amancalleddryeyes:
"@bobrisky222 like who? Mmm if he knack you 2by2 for head now una go talk say my guy get wahala."
clemzice:
"@bobrisky222 taaa kataway."
ola_tu_dun:
"@bobrisky222 wahala wahala wahala."
giwa_fundz:
"@bobrisisky222 You Dey love man like you Shey you still wan fall in love with portable Mr man."
quamsexy:
"@bobrisky222 Abi you Dey ment."
Portable acquires Range Rover
In a previous report via Legit.ng, singer Portable Zazu acquired a new Range Rover and showed it off on Tuesday, February 21.
Excited about his latest acquisition, Portable took to his Instagram page to share a video of him bursting the balloons as he stepped into his new whip.
He wrote:
“I’m so glad today Thank God today I acquire a new whip for my self new family Akoi."
Source: Legit.ng