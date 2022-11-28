Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently took to social media with a post sharing what he got up to over the weekend

The doting dad was seen with his daughter, Danielle, while disclosing that he paid a visit to her school

Many followers were spotted in the comment section with mixed reactions, with some pointing out the noticeable distance in one of the photos shared

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stirred reactions on social media yet again after sharing an update on his Instagram page.

The movie star disclosed that he recently visited his daughter, Danielle, at her school and posted photos taken with her.

Yul Edochie took photos with his daughter when visited her. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to Edochie, the young lady continues to make him proud as her school grades are impressive.

“She's making me very proud. University girl. 2nd level. Fantastic grades. Daddy is super proud of you. Keep shining. I'm happy,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Social media users react

top_touch_beauty said:

"God will be with her... She will grow into a woman of substance. She will not fail in any area of her life."

chiomaaalex said:

"Yul you are a good man. I pray that God Almighty will restore ur family back again and put the Enemy where she belong!"

umyikpeme said:

"Can't you see the missing gap. The visit is always you and your May and the joy is always obcious.on your daughter..."

okon_mbese_noel_eve said:

"This is the kind of loving daddy we know you of and love to see not the kind of man JUDDY is forcing us to see on social media."

ezejifeliciakasarachi said:

"The social distance is what am looking at, what happened to the Daddy n daughter coddle, chai."

chepecmysmile said:

"Your special daughter I used to know they way two of pose before but see d social distancing., The pix reminds me your pose with her mum on birthday unveiling her foundation, the same distancing. What is bad is bad."

Patoranking reunites with mum after five years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Patoranking shared an emotional video with fans on his Instagram page.

The video captured the moment he arrived in Qatar and was surprised by his mother at the airport.

According to Patoranking, he and his mother have not seen each other for about five years.

Source: Legit.ng