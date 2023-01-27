May Edochie, the 1st wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, recently got people talking online when she shared a post about wanting to leave Nigeria

The brand influencer seems to have achieved that wish as she updated her Instagram page just days after the earlier post about wanting to go back to London

The beautiful mother of four who is currently in the UK, dropped a cryptic post on her page as she talks about having faith in God and trusting in oneself

Yul Edochie's 1st wife, May Yul-Edochie continues to sway attention online with her every move and her recent update on her social media page has stirred reactions once again.

Legit.ng recalls, some days ago, that May Yul-Edochie had dropped a cryptic post on her page about wanting to go back.

Yul Edochie's 1st wife, May, abandons him and their kids in Nigeria for the another life in the UK. Photo credit: @mayyuledochie

Many at first misread the meaning of May's post, thinking she meant she wanted to go back to her hubby, Yul.

However, the businesswoman's latest post has now revealed what she meant saying she wanted to go back. May's new post shows that she's back in the UK, as she goes shopping and was seen having a good time on the street of London.

See video of May Yul-Edochie back in London:

See how netizens reacted to May Yul-Edochie's post as she returns to the UK

@realanitajoseph:

"Life will still happn hmmmm deep, hmmmmm but we still move baby shallom."

@bensonokonkwo:

"This caption is everything Queen may God gat us don't worry."

@jnrpope:

"Have pity on us oooooooo."

@amakaomenife:

"Atimes it seems the enemy is winning and God is silent but that is the greatest time God is working behind the screen. Hold on unto God tightly. There's a light at the end of the tunnel."

@yemisikunlipe:

"Keep calm. Put your trust in God. Take good care of your children. Give it time. Watch what would happen. Write down today’s date."

@rynak_sweet:

"Fam I realized some of you are sad and upset of one zero impact thing they are shooting called movie. God is not man."

@fra_nklinlawson:

"95% of pipo advising lady not to 4give and get back to her husband is still living or born in same polygamy family and just doing fine."

