A throwback video of popular crossdresser Bobrisky before his fame and money has sparked reactions on social media

The socialite still in early days of his crossdressing was seen with popular show promoter Kogbagidi in a space

Kogbagidi enjoying the moment with a drink and music sprayed Bob money as the crossdresser shook his behind aggressively in front of him

Before the classy 'mummy of Lagos' Bobrisky that we have now, there was the upcoming Idris that was broke without fame.

A throwback video of the crossdresser in his days before fame having fun with popular show promoter Kogbagidi has sparked reactions.

Nigerians react to video of Bobrisky and Kogbagidi

Bob dressed in black with makeup on his face aggressively shook his behind as Kogbagidi with drink on one hand, sprayed him money with the other hand.

The show promoter enjoyed the view as he made gestures suggesting he was having a great time.

Nigerians react to the video

banker_richee:

"Wahala no be Kogbagidi be this "

daddyolamide:

"Anytime kogbagidi see dis video em go just dey cry "

youngjohnnycash.breezy:

"Senior man Vs Senior man "

its_blackwizzy01:

"Haaa internet no dey forget "

iam_buggatii:

"I just dey wake up my eyes no see clear but he be like say na Kogbagidi na him I dey see."

sayhi2rilex:

"We suppose flog kogbagidi for this "

holubukky_04:

"So kogbagidi don chop him own."

ayoluwa_1:

"@teemade_hairplug_shades Wetin musa no go see for gate.. come n see Classy bob of Lagos "

real__temmie:

"Wetin two of them smoke kee"

oosmanganicus:

"See as this man resemble Kogbagidi…..I hope not so sha"

