Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has once again taken to social media to flaunt her billionaire lifestyle from marrying a wealthy man

The young movie star took to one of her social media pages to flaunt different bundles of cash her billionaire husband surprised her with

In the viral video, Regina noted that her husband had sent the accountant to bring cash to her while on a movie set

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels, has once again taken to social media to flaunt her luxury lifestyle.

The movie star took to her Snapchat page to reveal one of her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko’s grand gestures to her.

In the video, Regina was seen showcasing different bundles of crisp naira notes as she went ahead to explain the story behind it.

Regina Daniels shows off bundles of money her husband gifted her while on set.

Source: Instagram

According to Regina, her billionaire husband had sent the accountant to bring money to her while she was at a movie set.

The young actress seemed very excited at the generous gesture from her husband as she explained how much she loved it.

In her words:

“So I’m filming on set and hubby sent the accountant to bring cash to my location. Although he brought it in N200 naira, it’s fine, I love it, thank you.”

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels once again flaunts the bundles of cash her husband gifted her

The video of Regina’s luxury lifestyle, thanks to her billionaire husband, got a lot of people reacting on social media. A number of them gushed over the life she is living. Read some of their comments below:

d.e.b.s.s._:

"I say na only Regina don make right decision for this country "

favy.posh:

"Billionaire onye gi cash, Chopping and spending the cash."

blacklovefeed:

"So him no fit just do transfer?una wahala too much"

official_wendy__:

"Nah only this girl fit give me relationship advice,other should take theirs to Ikorodu…"

ikemeamara:

"Nne enjoy we are very sorry for everything we said."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Ancient of days steadily giving happiness "

hairbymto:

"There is no mercy for money"

onyinyechi_nf:

"I can never envy polygamy. Good for her."

slaywiththrift_:

"Na only Regina make wise decision for this country. "

chris_.oje:

"Why is she Always showing the bundle of cash she received from her husband? Why the need to make everyone feel she's living the life?"

michaelonyeike:

"This accountant needs to be arrested daily limit don pass for this money."

