Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi and singer Banky W’s baby boy Zaiah clocked 2 on Wednesday, January 25

Adesua took to her Twitter handle to gush about her son as she added that being a mother has been the best experience for her

The actress also applauded her husband Banky W for organizing a party for their son, the singer, however, revealed it was not an easy task

Celebrity couple and love birds Adesua Etomi and her husband Bankole Wellington better known as Banky W on Wednesday, January 25, expressed excitement as their son Zaiah clocked 2.

Adesua stormed her Twitter account to shower her son with sweet words as she gushed about.

Zaiah clocks 2 years old. Credit: @bankywellington @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

She wrote

“My baby is 2 todayyyy!!! The sunshine of my life, my sweet face, my honey bunny, my smart boy, my happy baby. Being his mama is the best thing in the entire universeeeee. Love him soooo much.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adesua also penned a message to her husband who joined in organizing a birthday party for their son.

See her tweets below:

However, Banky W in a post via his Instastory expressed how tasking it was to organise an ‘ordinary 2 years birthday.’

See his post below:

Screenshot of Banky W's post. Credit: @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate Adesua and Banky W’s son

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages, see them below:

devoyce07:

"The emotions in these lines are indescribable. Congrats Adesua on the Joys of motherhood."

kareembarakat01:

"Happy birthday sweet baby of ours. May you live long to fulfil God destiny."

ezzzzbillions:

"It’s already a year since he broke the internet with photos of his cute little self? Wow! How time flies. birthday blessings to him, and may God continue to keep and preserve him .."

jummychuu:

"Happy Birthday to Champ, God bless and keep him always. Congratulations."

Adesua Etomi mesmerizes many with dance moves

Legit.ng reported that Adesua Etomi shared a new video of her showing some serious dance moves.

Adesua, who is married to popular singer and politician Bankole Wellington better known as Banky W, stunned fans with a beautiful video of different dance steps.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Adesua wrote:

“If you don't know, now you know. You're welcome fam. Don't say I don't do anything for you.”

Source: Legit.ng