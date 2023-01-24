popular Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wants his fans to know the importance of good health and not take it for granted

The renowned TV host, who has been sick for a while since the premiere of the ongoing BBTitans, has given an update about his health condition

Ebuka’s statement on being appreciative of good health has worked on the emotions of Nigerians as they send their good wishes through prayers

Celebrated media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has given his fans some hints about his current health condition.

Recall that Ebuka’s wife Cynthia earlier reported that her husband has been extremely unwell despite his turn-up at the BBTitan premiere show.

Cute pictures of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

The reality TV host has since made a statement about the value of having good health.

Nigerians were left wondering what Ebuka's current circumstances were for him to make such declarations on Twitter.

According to Ebuka’s tweet:

"Good health is not appreciated enough. Never take it for granted."

Take a look at Ebuka’s tweet below

Nigerians react to Ebuka’s tweet

Fans of the cherished media personality have taken to social media to pray for the TV host while wishing him a speedy recovery.

blemivivskincarelondon:

"Good health is not appreciated enough for real "

ganiyat_kashamadupe:

"A lot of people are broken inside but still manage to smile. To everyone under secret pains, may God wipe away your tears."

ecclesiafoods:

"Sound health Is Underated....Total healing is yours in Jesus name."

bestdressednigerians:

When they say health is wealth, most people don’t understand. Wishing him quick recovery ."

esther_modella:

"God please be with him and grant him quick recovery."

ordeenakah_:

"Some of us are not sick but are getting skinny.. Lagos stress will make you burn calories you don’t have . Thank God for life regardless."

beccaszn:

"Our favorite host… your healing is perfected."

mikkytorino:

"Na pesin wey neva visit hospital dey enter depression cus of hardship, Omo… na pesin wey dey healthy dey see front ooo, never underestimate good health! Ever!!! "

