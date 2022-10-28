A video of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Chizzy recently visiting the show host Ebuka at his home has stirred reactions online

Chizzy, who was one of the riders during the Level Up edition, was one of the finalists but was kicked off the show along with Rachel just days before the finale

Fans have reacted to the trending video of the former rider paying a cordial visit to Ebuka's home as he meets his family

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Level Up edition, Chizzy Francis, recently showed how cordial he is with the Ebuka Obi Uchendu.

A video posted online by Chizzy captured the moment he visited the BBNaija show host at his home, where he met his two daughters and his beautiful wife.

BBNaija Level Up star Chizzy recently visited Ebuka at home and met his family. Photo credit: @chizzyofficial_1/@sabiradio

The BBNaija star seemed very cordial with Ebuka as they were seen sharing a burst of laughter in the video trending online.

Some fans reacted to the video as they queried what type of relationship existed between Ebuka and Chizzy outside the show and before BBNaija season seven.

Ebuka's daughters in the video seemed very relaxed around the BBNaija star as they sat on his lap like he was an uncle.

See the video of Chizzy visiting Ebuka at his home below:

See some of the reactions that Chizzy's video visiting Ebuka at home stirred amongst netizens:

@buskuka95:

"Awwwwww Ebuka's beautiful daughters love uncle Chizzy, see the smile on their faces."

@silverlane12:

"So Chizzy was Ebuka’s slot? Interesting."

@queen__esty:

"Me I know Ebuka loved chizzy's personality and vibes in the house, so them reconnecting outside the house is not surprising to me,who won't love chizzy anyways."

@_ross__lyn__:

"All bbn housemates got into the through connection."

@iva_brown_liquor:

"And they said big brother is for everyone?? Hmmmm...Those kids didn't greet chizzy like they are meeting for the first time, they probably knew him before now."

@ritabrautigam_:

"I know say na Ebuka bring in this guy as rider.. He make good choice sha cos na Chizzy play the role pass the female rider."

@the_real_simigold:

"Ebuka is just one fine human being so beautiful with a courageous smile."

@bae_queen_stephanie:

"Chizzy went to Ebuka's House to Cap him the Legit."

