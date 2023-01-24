Popular Nigerian singer, Simi Kosoko, recently amused netizens with the story of how a cat was named after her

According to the music star, when she went camping at the age of 14, a girl she met named her cat after her as a compliment

Simi’s story raised a series of amused reactions from social media users as they shared their thoughts

Talented Nigerian singer, Simi, got netizens talking after sharing the story of how a cat got to be her namesake.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the Duduke crooner recounted the experience which happened to her when she was just 14.

According to Simi, she had met a girl at camp who named her cat ‘Simi’ as a compliment to her.

Simi shared how a friend named a cat after her. Photos: @symplysimi

Source: Twitter

In her words:

“I just remembered when this girl I met at camp when I was fourteen named her cat 'Simi' - as a compliment. Lol. Meow.”

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react as Simi reveals a cat was named after her

Shortly after the singer shared her funny story, a number of netizens took to her comment section to share their opinions. Read some of them below:

This tweep said it was not a compliment:

Grace Moni had this to say:

This tweep also likened Simi’s voice to another cat in her house:

naaparis:

"Rich kids tendencies. gather here if you've never been to any camp as a kid."

tblaizeofficial_:

"Which camp... redeem camp?"

Simi trolls hubby Adekunle Gold as she plaits his hair

Lovebirds Adekunle Gold and Simi are not to be found wanting when it comes to celebrities who flaunt their love on social media.

A recent video of the music stars making the rounds online captured the moment Simi got busy with her husband’s hair.

The songstress turned to his personal hairdresser as she took her time to plait the hair while taking her fans through the process.

However, Adekunle Gold, on the other hand, appeared impatient with his wife as he had somewhere else to go.

When she finally finished plaiting the hair and asked for feedback, the husband hilariously faulted how long it took her to complete the task at hand.

Source: Legit.ng