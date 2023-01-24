An oyinbo lady has taken to TikTok to tell people how a Nigerian scammer her mother fell in love with ruined their home

The lady said her mother money sent the yahoo boy so much money during the period that they dated online

Many Nigerians who reacted to the lady's ordeal pitied her as some wondered why her married mother was in love with a stranger

A young white lady, @ashleynicole_51, has gone online to share how a Nigerian scammer (yahoo boy) ruined her mother and family.

Sharing a video on TikTok, the daughter stated that her mother fell in love with the scammer and send him 20 bands (of money) in the space of six months.

Many wondered while the married woman was in love with another man. Photo source: TikTok/@ashleynicole_51

Source: UGC

Yahoo boy destroyed lady's family

She said that episode of her mother's life destroyed her marriage and their home never recovered from it.

The lady added that her father was also heartbroken and she has become the man's personal therapist.

Watch the vide below:

The video has gathered over 2,000 comments and more than 26,000 likes as at the time of writing this report.

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Naomi said:

"Them yahoo boys working hard."

Rou Rou said:

"Wow. Yahoo boys be doing the most.. Im sorry."

itshibaqxx said:

"I love Nigerians for this after all who told her to fall in love Ashawoo!"

chioma asked:

"Who sent her to fall in love?"

oyawiriemmanuel175 said:

"She fell in love with a stranger online and she is married otilo it's gone."

urantaemelda said:

"Chai!! Iyawo Pablo don use some buy bone straight."

Philip Plein said:

"Eiya…You get luck say dem no lock am sha lol."

Source: Legit.ng