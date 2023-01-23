A video which surfaced on popular app, TikTok, shows the moment a lady fell into a pool during a surprise proposal

In the video, the lady was filming the couple and walking beside them when she suddenly tripped and fell into the pool

Social media users have reacted massively to the video as many found the unexpected action very funny

A beautiful lady caused a scene at a proposal venue after she tripped and fell into a swimming pool.

A young man had planned an epic surprise for his girlfriend and he wanted to propose to her in a remarkable way.

In the video shared via TikTok, a pretty camerawoman was capturing the moment with full attention, forgetting that there was a pool behind her.

At one point in the video, she moved some steps backwards and immediately landed in the pool.

This made everyone including the couple scream with fear as they turned to check if she was okay.

Social media reactions

@maame.ruthy said:

"Going to hurt yourself at someone’s proposal."

@washere54 stated:

"It's the fact the couple’s kept on going, that’s crazy."

@deesms1 reacted:

"Person wey dey capture perfect moment fall for water inside, camera spoil, Actor and Actress Start the drama afresh."

@otiwaamckinney said:

"I knew someone was going to fall in that pool."

@phenomenal_rose said:

"I knew she was gonna fall the moment she got close without paying attention."

@abena_asiedua added:

"Hold me. It’s the hei for me the couple said not today satan."

Watch the video below:

Proposal ends in tears as lady slaps man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that what started off as a romantic moment between two lovers took a totally different turn. This is owing to a lady's reaction after her boyfriend proposed at a supermarket.

In a video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lady couldn't contain her emotion at seeing her boyfriend on one knee with an engagement ring. The unidentified lady slapped her boyfriend after consenting to his marriage proposal. She realised too late her wrongdoing and tried to make amends with her lover who left the premises angrily without completing the engagement.

@shonddrey said: "Lmao, mama took WhatsApp status to reality all those when I finally meet the loml I’ll slap him posts e shock her. OMGThe slap was not deliberate , it was due to over excitement, it was a romantic slap that went wrong.

