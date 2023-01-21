A Nigerian menswear designer, Alexander, recently caught the attention of popular crossdresser, Bobrisky

Alexander took to his Twitter page to share a screenshot of Bobrisky liking his Instagram posts

Many internet users who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share thoughts

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, was yet again, another topic of discussion after a fashion designer caught his eye.

Alexander who runs a menswear clothing brand had taken to social media to share a screenshot showing that Bobrisky had liked a lot of his Instagram posts.

Photos of Alexander and Bobrisky. Credit: @hrhkingalex, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In a tweet, he shared a screenshot, asking fans what it meant for the crossdresser to spam his posts with likes.

Check out his tweet below:

Internet users react to Alexander's post about Bobrisky

His post sparked reactions among internet users, some of whom found the situation hilarious.

Check out some comments below:

obiageliiaku:

"He want to spoil you with Ade’s money."

olivianuelll:

"If you don’t like it block or ignore. Stop clout chasing. She go dy regret now cus she no no say na mumu she like."

sandra.g.e.e:

"She’s feeling the boy."

that_uptowngirl_daisy:

"Y’all take things too seriously, He might just want to be friends‍♀️"

theblogpost:

"You are the chosen one get your candle and hoil ready"

olawale_______:

"She’s trying to shoot his shot."

ovbioba_:

"Men supporting men "

pretty_tonia1_:

"He dey shoot him shot "

onuoha_chidazzy:

"U Dey enter her/his eyes….Murife run oooo"

prince_jonathan_pj:

"She’s just being supportive don’t overthink young man."

elo_osa:

"You remind him of himself."

Source: Legit.ng