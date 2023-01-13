After spending money on his hair, makeup and photo session, Bobrisky couldn't attend the party he glammed up for

The crossdresser in the video sighted online disclosed that he was ready to go and he decided to inform his lover aka 'daddy'

Bobrisky's 'daddy' refused to let him go out simply because the crossdresser didn't seek permission earlier

One thing Bobrisky loves to do is glam up in expensive outfits, jewellery and show off on social media and at parties.

The crossdresser was however denied of that joy recently after his 'daddy' told him to stay back at the hotel.

Nigerians react to video of Bobrisky about his 'daddy'

Bobrisky in the video sighted online revealed that he spent N100k on a photo session, N50k to lay his hair and N70k on makeup but everything went to waste because he didn't take permission from his 'daddy' before the day of the event.

Reactions to Bobrisky's video

chinnysblogofficial:

"No, risky and lies 5&6 "

miss__ake:

"220k and you still pack filter."

kingsonia_:

"Gele wey them dey tie for. Any style you like or want."

habbeynagogo:

"If lies was a person he for don kee uncle BOB."

callme_mide26:

"This your trade fair gold Dey make noise for my ear oo."

eseinrealtime:

"Dear Lord still in January and some people dey blow serious lie it is well. And some people can lie look straight in to the camera no shaking chai!!"

teeto__olayeni:

"Even if na fake life Bob dey live ehen,the guy dey try....E no easy to keep you with the kind lifestyle on a daily "

misty_shaycouture:

"the make up artist supposed collect like 150k cos e no easy to embalm face ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

Bobrisky shades Papaya Ex over romantic birthday treat

It appears the drama between popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky and Papaya Ex may not be ending anytime soon

Bobrisky issued a warning to Papaya against competing with him or she would go broke.

Bobrisky’s statement came after Papaya had shared pictures and videos showing off the kind of treat she got from her man.

The controversial crossdresser went on speak about how he rented a room where he paid N180K per night in Dubai just to give himself a treat.

