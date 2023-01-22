Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has finally responded after a designer revealed the crossdresser liked his photos

Hours after the post went viral on social media, the crossdresser took to Snapchat to blast the man identified as Alexander

In the post, Bobrisky tagged him broke, urging him to go and wash his brain for thinking too much of the likes

Hours after a designer, Alexander, took to social media to reveal that Bobrisky spammed his Instagram page with likes, the crossdresser has reacted.

In two Snapchat posts, Bobrisky slammed the designer for insinuating that he (Bobrisky) wanted something more.

Bobrisky went on to tag Alexander as a broke man, adding that he will never have anything to do with a broke man.

In his words:

"If I like your picture on Instagram and you read the meaning of it go and wash ur brain cos it's dirty. Instagram is a social platform where you like pictures and videos without having anything in mind."

Internet users react to Bobrisky's post

idyynma:

"You sef be truthful. Why would you like all of someone’s pictures if you don’t have any intentions?? Lady and gentleman ,fear God."

_mer_cee:

"I stand with senior man on this one. It was just a harmless like, I mean ‍♀️"

girl.like.coco_:

"I don’t blame the guy for posting it up o, small thing now shim can repost his pictures for no reason and people will start thinking he is gay Or anyone can see the likes on most of the pictures and think they are together "

temilolasobola:

"He is right tho. What is the big deal in liking your pictures. If you don’t want someone to like your pictures, block them."

thekanyinsola:

"Bob is right. Dude wanted to use it to catch clout.."

splendy_chika:

"Me and you know the meaning of liking someone’s pictures all at once .. Rest."

nnenna_blinks_:

"But Bobby you no just like 1 you liked nearly all. Me seff go think otherwise especially as na you Bobby."

frau_favour:

"Sorry Bob, he was confused because he knows U don't wear Men outfits."

