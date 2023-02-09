With a heavy hearth, the management and the entire NTIC community wish to commiserate with the good people of Turkey and Syria over the devastation caused by the earthquake which occurred on February 6, 2023.

From the footage, it is obvious that thousands of lives have been lost and more than half of the city of Kahramanmaras has been completely destroyed. The harsh weather condition is progressively compounding the already bad condition of the survivors as rescue workers race against time to pull more people out of the rubbles. In fact, the level of destruction and the pain unleashed by the incident is inconceivable.

It is indeed a challenging time, not just for Turkey but for the world as a whole - we feel the trauma and can understand the profound anguish of every surviving Turkish and Syrian citizen at this time.

As humans, we are extremely weak and highly limited in knowledge. So, it is almost impossible for us to gauge the turns of nature. And, our efforts are never good enough to prevent such a natural occurrence. We therefore submit our affairs to the almighty God and take solace from the fact that He, being our creator knows and does the best at all times.

Certainly, words cannot express our feeling. We simply pray God to heal the world and give us the fortitude and resilience to overcome the pain and trauma left behind by this incident.

May God comfort the entire nations, rest the deceased in peace and prevent reoccurrence of such an incident in future.

