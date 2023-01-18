Nollywood star Funke Akindele has been constantly pushing her political ambition #JandorFunke2023

The actress-turn-politician was seen recently hitting the streets of Lagos to speak to market men and women about the coming elections

Videos of Funke during the campaign captured when the movie star spoke Hausa to her supporters, while netizens celebrated her

The highly celebrated Nollywood star-turn-politician, Funke Akindele, was seen recently with her supporters campaigning in one of the markets in Lagos state, Nigeria.

The Lagos state Peoples Democratic Party deputy governorship candidate shared videos of herself speaking and interacting with traders as she passionately spoke about her dreams for the state.

Funke Akindele hits Lagos streets with campaign Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

She shared videos from the rally on her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 17.

In Funke Akindele’s words:

"A good leader must have the emotional intelligence and capability to identify, understand, manage and evaluate the emotions of the masses and their essential needs. A people oriented leader must also be proactive enough to adopt measures and policies that will make the state liveable for all it’s citizens regardless of your class or background. This is what the #JandorFunke2023 administration stands for. Inclusive governance is what Lagosians deserve. We are a wealthy state and now is the time to live up to our status as a Mega-city.Your vote is your voice! Now is the time to VOTE WISELY! Vote Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran and Funke Akindele as your next Governor and Deputy Governor of Lagos state."

See Funke Akindele’s post:

Netizens react to Funke Akindele’s post

princesslooknaija:

"One with God is more than 20 trillion! Keep going Lafunky!!! God will never share His glory with anybody."

lilygucci1016:

"God bless my incoming deputy Governor vote for Accountability vote for freedom we have tired of family business your pvc is your power."

_daphnejay:

"I am learning something everyday… you see her all by herself promoting and campaigning, non of her colleagues are supporting or reposting her video… watch this woman win tomorrow everyone will be posting her, congratulating her…. No one is there during the struggles but will be there in your wins."

adegoke.pejuu:

"I really wish you guys all the best at the polls. If putting in the work was a person it would be your party. You did the work that was meant to be done."

ayosojumiadeniyi:

"Momma. THE BEST. VICTORY IS YOURS IN JESUS' NAME. You may not have too many human support but you have GOD'S SUPPORT. AND GOD IS BIGGER THAN ALL HUMANS. VICTORY IS YOURS!❤️"

AGN instructs members to vote for Funke Akindele, Ned Nwoko and others

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has urged members of the association to vote and support their colleagues.

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (ANG), Emeka Rollas, made this known in a statement where he urged members of the association to vote and support their colleagues.

According to the release, Funke Akindele, Femi Branch, Tonto Dikeh, Hilda Dokubo, Desmond Elliot, Caroline Danjuma, and Ned Nwoko who is the chairman of the National Board of Patrons should all be voted for.

