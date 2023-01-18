Popular Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye, has now reacted after being linked to comedians, Ashmusy and Nons Miraj

An anonymous blog had suggested that he was in an amorous relationship with Ashmusy and Nons Miraj

Taking to his page, Dino demanded an apology from the blog and vowed to sue them as he also called the blog an agent of APC

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Popular Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye, has now reacted to claims of being involved with comedians, Ashmusy and Nons Miraj.

An anonymous blog, Gist Lover, had shared a photo collage of the politician with the two female socialites as if to suggest that they have a relationship.

Dino took to his official Instagram page to blow hot as he addressed the claims.

Dino Melaye vows to sue Gist Lover after being linked to Ashmusy and Nons Miraj. Photos: @dinomelaye, @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

The politician threatened that he was going to sue Gist Lover. Not stopping there, he added that he does not know any of the two ladies in the photo collage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dino also called the blog an agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and vowed that they will not get away with their false story this time around.

The politician demanded an apology within 24 hours or they would face the consequences.

He wrote:

“I will sue you this time. Will locate you. I don't know any of these ladies. Agent of APC. You will not get away with your lies and unfounded story this time. You just dialed the wrong number. Apologize within 24 hours or face the consequences.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Dino Melaye debunks link with Ashmusy, Nons Niraj

Dino Melaye’s post went viral on social media and a number of netizens had a lot to say about his reaction to the claims.

Read some of their comments below:

pinto.dorn:

"Dem no Dey sue breeze "

godswill_favor:

"This is a strategy. Obedient focus, I repeat obedient focus. Over and out!!!"

emp_boston9876:

"Wait for VAR sir "

ikemeamara:

"Sue who exactly "

sunmisolaa_01:

"You want to sue the unseen? Dey play"

adaorjiokorie:

"Apologize kor, spirit dey apologize? Dey play u hear"

funkymee:

"Is the agent of APC for me "

sisi_medley:

"How do you want to sue an “anonymous” person??"

i_am_rosyboo:

"Dino you do Abi you no dobecause the town hall is different from balablue,blue..blue..blue…you can choose to ignore if your not guilty period."

bountiej:

"Oga which one concern APC.."

Ashmusy says she has never met Dino Melaye

Nigerian comedian and actress, Ashmusy, recently made the news after rumours trended that she was involved with a top politician, Dino Melaye.

Taking to her Instagram account, the comedian quickly debunked the claims or any suggestions of having a relationship with the politician.

According to Ashmusy, the rumours are lies. Not stopping there, she added that she has never met the politician before in her life.

Source: Legit.ng