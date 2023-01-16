Singer Tiwa Savage was among Nigeria tars who took the long trip down to Dakar, Senegal for the AFRIMA awards show

The mother of one appeared stylish as usual but her interesting hairstyle confused her fans for a moment

Tiwa Rocked a blonde lowcut style and n online observer couldn’t help but notice her striking resemblance with actress Annie Idia

Nigerian music powerhouse, Tiwa Savage, joined her colleagues in the entertainment industry to show face at the much-anticipated All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) that went down in Dakar, Senegal over the weekend.

The Loaded hitmaker was stylish as usual but she debuted an interesting look that left her fans and supporters confused for a moment.

Tiwa Savage rocks see-through skirt to AFRIMA show. Photo: @tiwasavage/@notjustok

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Tuwa Savage arrived at the award show rocking a bold and audacious blonde low-cut hairstyle.

For her outfit, the mother of one donned an avant-garde skirt paired with a sleeveless top that highlighted her beautiful skin.

Check out videos of Tiwa at the show below:

Social media users react

pinini1234nini said:

"I tot it was Annie Idibia for a second."

viera_manny

"Wetin she dey cover? Nobi you wear am?"

theyknow_nothing said:

"How will you just dress what’s making you uncomfortable all in the name of fashion ."

wengzong4 said:

"Wahala no dey finish o....abeg which tailor come dey punish my Tiwa like this??? What sin has she commited against you????"

agbachinweike said:

" if it was bey or Rihanna nah u go follow clap ....watch how every female artist would want to do the same from next yr."

tii_soft said:

"Is that for BLACK SWAN.... mama kindly let me be your Handler in Upcoming SHOW... NA who neva 4kerty niyen."

Davido snags 3 awards at AFRIMA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido was among the big winners at the just-concluded 8th edition of AFRIMA.

The singer snagged an award for his hit song, Stand Strong, and also got recognized for two other categories.

"Una go Dey create nonsense category just to accommodate him. From best humanitarian to best inspirational. Okay. Who are the winners in the main award?" one IG user wrote.

