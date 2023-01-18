Reality star and actor Pere Egbi has joined other social media users to react to a recent claim made by media personality, Nedu

According to the BBNaija star, Nedu had to have a spare key to gain access to the room where his friend was getting down with some ladies

Pere’s post sparked mixed reactions from social media users with some people countering him for seemingly defending the influencers in question

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Pere Egbi, has taken to social media in reaction to recent claims made by popular OAP, Nedu.

Recall that the presenter during a podcast show recounted how he once walked in on a friend getting down with two popular female influencers.

Pere Egbi reacts to OAP Nedu's claim of walking in on bedroom action. Photo: @pereegbi/@nedu_wazobiafm

Source: Instagram

Reacting to Nedu’s claim, Egbi in a Twitter post argued that the media personality couldn’t have gained access to the room by accident.

“ You had to have had the room key,” Pere’s tweet read in part.

See below:

Social media users react

@OnwudiweMiracle said:

"Normal na some guys way, his guy will be like come to room 216 my door is open.bc he want nedu too see d girls."

@kyleeGee3 said:

"You probably miss the part he said the guy is his close friend. Una grace and had work is coming out as a disgrace now u are here defending."

@jaynee_amah said:

"It is obvious the guy he walked into must be a close acquaintance abi him go just walk enter stranger room like that?"

@olarolls said:

"Exactly, the friend might have invited to join the party on his bill. Will he come out to tell us that part?"

@stun101 said:

"He said the guy is his friend they do sht together. So it possible he left the door open just for him to see for himself. Or are you defending these influencers?"

@lakul5887 said:

"He said he walked in on them. You know if it was the friend that opened the door for him?"

@bloodless_socio said:

"Don't mind him. Talking bout "I won't call their names cos I respect them" I don't even know what the point of saying it was. He should tell us whether they stopped or continued when they saw him."

"Lock your doors"- BBNaija's Tochi says after Nedu's revelation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija housemate, Tochi, took to social media with a hilarious reaction to Nedu's recent revelation.

Tochi shared a post advising his fans and followers to lock their doors before going to bed because of Nedu.

"I don lock door comot the key for the mouth of the door. The key Dey under my pillow, make I see who want to collect it and open door," one person wrote.

