Amid the heat over OAP Nedu’s recent statement about how some female celebrities make money, actress Anita Joseph has bragged about the cost of her wig

While responding to a fan who gush about the wig she had on in an old video with LP presidential candidate Peter Obi, Anita said it cost N750k

Other netizens, however, took to the actress' comment section to react to the video of her and Obi

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph recently shared an old video of her meeting with Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The actress who confirmed she’s a supporter of Obi said the video was shot in November 2022.

Anita Joseph says her wig cost N750k

Anita, who was elegantly dressed in the video, however, bragged about the cost of the wig she had on her head.

Responding to a fan identified as @diamondowusuwaa, who asked about the cost of the wig, Anita said it was worth N750k.

See their exchange below:

Netizens react to video of Anita Joseph with Peter Obi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

chinneyloveofficial:

"Abeg make unna no stress our president ooo!"

ifysherry12:

"Lol mami you were obidently waiting for him to this year to post it nice ."

ginascents:

"This is how Democratic government suppose be …..Accessible govt we mauveee ooooooo."

peace_uc:

"What’s the meaning of the short skirt for kwanu abeg ooo this is wrong can’t you see it on our president face."

kachi_stan:

"Allow your facial pores to breath. At this point avoid all these yamayama make up biko. Allow the face to breathe Nne. No shades just a concerned brother."

shopwithladydollar:

"Lolzz @realanitajoseph please no confuse our incoming."

Source: Legit.ng