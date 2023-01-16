BBNaija reality star Mercy Eke finally broke her silence after she trended online over her real age

Mercy had shared a picture of her voter's card online in a bid to encourage her followers ahead of the coming election, but it gave away her personal information including her age

In a latest post, the reality star while engaging a Twitter user about her real age jokingly said she was 52

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Mercy Eke who trended on social media over the weekend over her age has finally broken her silence.

Recall that a Twitter user had through Mercy's Voter's Identification Number (VIN) found out her real age and shared the reality star’s private information including her date of birth online.

However, Mercy in a recent tweet via her official Twitter handle reacted to a user who queried her for lying about her age.

The reality star in what seems to be a joke said she’s 52.

The Twitter user wrote:

"But you’re close to 40 yrs old why you dey lie for us."

Mercy responded by saying:

"I’m actually 52 ."

See their engagement below:

Netizens react to Mercy Eke’s tweet on real age argument

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

oluwakemi._o:

"I no kno wetin concern anybody wit her age. Will u get a salary from t. Make dem rest nah."

futballpunter:

"It’s her football age.. if u don’t believe rest."

ronkeyzee:

"If she say she is 52 then why not because a town hall is different from?? "

bestdressednigerians:

"Why won’t they reduce their age? When we treat females above 30 like second class human beings in this country ."

tonia.gram_:

"Replace the 5 in 52 with 3. She’s 32 years."

tonia.gram_:

"Chichi say na 23. BBN people and lying about their ages be 5 & 6 ."

hiebywhumey:

"Her age is on a balablu range ."

Mercy Eke's true age revealed via VIN

Legit.ng reported that Mercy Eke celebrated her 29th birthday in September 2022 as many believed it was her real age.

However, the reality star recently shared a photo of her voter's card on social media, probably in a bid to motivate other people to get theirs, but it backfired.

A Twitter user with the aid of Mercy's Voter's Identification Number (VIN), found out her real age and went on to share the details online.

