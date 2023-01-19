Top Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of PSquare’s ex-wife, Anita, recently spoke about suffering miscarriages

In an emotional social media post, the socialite, while talking about a Nigerian movie, explained that she went through four miscarriages

According to her, the movie was a rollercoaster and it opened up closed wounds for her, the touching post got people talking

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of PSquare’s ex-wife, Anita, recently revealed that she went through miscarriages in her past relationship.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a poster of a Nigerian movie, The Wait, and recounted how it opened up her closed wounds.

According to Anita, the movie had her on a rollercoaster of emotions seeing as she had suffered four miscarriages.

Singer Paul PSquare's ex-wife Anita says she had four miscarriages. Photos: @anita_okoye, @iamkingrudy

She however told fans to look at her today despite her sufferings. Anita added that things are truly worth the wait.

The mum of three also used the opportunity to motivate people going through the same experience. She told them to trust God because He will never forsake them.

According to Anita, it is a privilege to wait on God and she is a living testimony.

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Anita opens up on having four miscarriages

Shortly after the music star’s former wife shared her painful experience with miscarriages on social media, a number of netizens reacted.

Read some of their comments below:

kateogechi:

"Who hasn't been there won't know how it hurts.. Miscarriage!!! That word hit me like I wanna cry again . I cried blood on December 19th 2022. When I lost y twin babies all in the name of this thing called Miscarriage.. But here I am in 2023 hoping for another miracle babies . Amen."

shugar_c_:

"Paul should get ready for another dragging."

michasherkosto:

"Hmmm...if na olden days ancestors Dem go say you dey chop de pikin Dem for witch due to ignorance sha."

ogomimi22:

"Awwwww, we all have a story to tell"

hrm_chidinma:

"I cried, laughed, got upset, so much emotions."

fabulosgloria:

"She said it when she gave birth to the twins some years ago."

